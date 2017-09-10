 Skip Nav
Teavana Unsweetened Meyer Lemon Black Craft Iced Tea

The Sweetness Level Is Up to You With Teavana's New Unsweetened Bottled Tea

If you're someone who likes to be in control of how much sweetener is in your drinks — or maybe you like sugar alternatives — Teavana's newest bottled tea is for you. The Unsweetened Meyer Lemon Black Craft Iced Tea landed in select stores this week and contains no sugar whatsoever but still has all the bold taste you know and love from Teavana. This particular tea — which joins Teavana's existing lineup of bottled teas — combines a full citrusy flavor with black tea, lemon verbena, and meyer lemon. Teavana's new tea is currently available for $2.39 in some retail stores in New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Missouri, but we're hoping it'll eventually be everywhere!

Image Source: Teavana
Join the conversation
Food ShoppingFood NewsTea
Join The Conversation
