Trader Joe's Funny Tweets
17 Impossibly Accurate Trader Joe's Tweets That Speak to Your Soul
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
17 Impossibly Accurate Trader Joe's Tweets That Speak to Your Soul
Dedicated Trader Joe's shoppers know the struggles all too well. Whether you're a hopeless sucker for the well-stocked cheese aisle, you hate yourself every time you enter the doors on a busy Sunday afternoon, or you have that one Trader Joe's product you just can't quit, you'll relate all too well to these 17 tweets from people who feel the exact same way.
0previous images
-14more images