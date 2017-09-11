Try Not to Drool Over These Magical Unicorn Cake Pops — It's Impossible

Move over, unicorn macarons. These whimsical cake pops are the latest unicorn dessert trend taking over your Instagram feed. The cute pastries, adorned with edible horns, are almost too cute to eat. Although they look intricate, baking them at home is as easy as waving a magical wand. Just use a simple cake pop recipe, then decorate with white fondant and shades of pastel food coloring and edible glitter, and voila! Keep reading to get all of the unicorn cake pop inspiration you'll need to try it yourself.