 Skip Nav
Grilling
20 Cheap and Easy Grilling Recipes For Summer and Beyond
Food News
This Wedding-Dress Cake Will Play Serious Mind Games With You
Food News
Food Network Star Runner-Ups: Where Are They Now?
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Try Not to Drool Over These Magical Unicorn Cake Pops — It's Impossible

Move over, unicorn macarons. These whimsical cake pops are the latest unicorn dessert trend taking over your Instagram feed. The cute pastries, adorned with edible horns, are almost too cute to eat. Although they look intricate, baking them at home is as easy as waving a magical wand. Just use a simple cake pop recipe, then decorate with white fondant and shades of pastel food coloring and edible glitter, and voila! Keep reading to get all of the unicorn cake pop inspiration you'll need to try it yourself.

Related
Unicorn Macarons Might Just Be the Most Effing Magical Dessert We've Ever Seen
Unicorn Pop-Tarts Might Just Be the Most Convincing Reason to Get Out of Bed
Stop What You're Doing and Admire This Perfect Unicorn Bark — and Then DIY It!

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Cake PopsRainbowUnicornFood NewsFood TrendsBakingDessert
Join The Conversation
Healthy Recipes
by Michele Foley
The Best Fudge Recipes
Edible Gifts
25 Fudge Recipes That Will Make Everyone Worship You
by Erin Cullum
Sarah Michelle Gellar Foodstirs Interview
Celebrity Interviews
5 Things Every Millennial Should Know How to Bake, According to Sarah Michelle Gellar
by Erin Cullum
Trader Joe's Everything-Bagel Seasoning
Trader Joe's
You'll Want to Put Trader Joe's Everything Seasoning on Absolutely Everything
by Erin Cullum
Dump Cake Recipes
Fast and Easy
10 Dump Cake Recipes You Can Practically Bake in Your Sleep
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds