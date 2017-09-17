Do the New Vanilla Cupcake M&M's Taste as Good as They Sound? Let's Discuss

We basically had a meltdown when we learned Vanilla Cupcake M&M's were the latest limited-edition flavor available at Target, so we had high expectations when we got our hands on a purple bag. Would they really taste like a cupcake? And would they be even better than the last stellar flavor, White Cheesecake M&M's? Read ahead to see some firsthand reviews from M&M's enthusiasts in the POPSUGAR office.

"They taste like Baskin Robbins frosting!"

"Too sweet — yuck."

"They really do have a vanilla flavor."

"VERY sweet. A little overpowering but good for a frosting craving."

Overall, we have to say we prefer the White Cheesecake flavor, as the cupcake flavoring is a little artificial (but hey, the package warned us of that, didn't it?). While we might not want to snack on a whole bag of these on their own, we have a feeling they would go perfectly as the pastel topping to an actual vanilla frosted cupcake.



