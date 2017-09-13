 Skip Nav
Food Video
Stop What You're Doing and Make These No-Bake Oreo Shot Glasses
Starbucks
We Hacked Starbucks's Unicorn Frappuccino
Original Recipes
Hack Homemade Pint Slices to Feature Your Favorite Ben & Jerry's Flavor
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
11 Vintage Happy Meal Toys That Are Probably Still in Your Parents' Attic Somewhere

I'm just going to come out and say what we're all thinking: the best part of McDonald's Happy Meals when we were kids were the toys. Sure, the french fries were amazing and the McNuggets weren't too shabby, but the Teenie Beanie Baby or the Barbie at the bottom of the bag were the real stars of the show.

Happy Meal toys these days just aren't what they used to be. The couple that I've gotten recently — because yes, I still get Happy Meals when I'm feeling particularly adventurous — I either don't understand or are just weird. Except the Minions. Those are the current winners of the Happy Meal game. But the throwback toys that were just miniature versions of what we were already playing with as kids are still the best, and I'm betting you have a lot of these floating around your parents' house — or maybe your own — to this day. Check them out ahead.

Related
McDonald's Is Updating the Happy Meal in a Major Way as the School Year Starts

Furbies
Polly Pocket
Barbies
Transformers
My Little Pony
Dinosaurs
Halloween Buckets
Fry Guys
Nuggets
Teenie Beanie Babies
Cabbage Patch Dolls
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
NostalgiaToysMcDonald's
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
by Kelsie Gibson
McDonald's Curly Fries in Singapore
Food News
OMG, McDonald's Curly Fries Exist — Here's Where to Find Them!
by Victoria Messina
McDonald's Japan Sakura McFloat
Food News
Help! We've Fallen Madly in Love With Japan's Sakura McFloat
by Kelsey Garcia
McDonald's Copycat Recipes
Recipes
11 of the Best McDonald's Recipes — Hacked!
by Erin Cullum
JFK and Jackie Kennedy Pictures
Nostalgia
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds