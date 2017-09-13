11 Vintage Happy Meal Toys That Are Probably Still in Your Parents' Attic Somewhere

I'm just going to come out and say what we're all thinking: the best part of McDonald's Happy Meals when we were kids were the toys. Sure, the french fries were amazing and the McNuggets weren't too shabby, but the Teenie Beanie Baby or the Barbie at the bottom of the bag were the real stars of the show.

Happy Meal toys these days just aren't what they used to be. The couple that I've gotten recently — because yes, I still get Happy Meals when I'm feeling particularly adventurous — I either don't understand or are just weird. Except the Minions. Those are the current winners of the Happy Meal game. But the throwback toys that were just miniature versions of what we were already playing with as kids are still the best, and I'm betting you have a lot of these floating around your parents' house — or maybe your own — to this day. Check them out ahead.