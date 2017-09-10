 Skip Nav
40 Things You Need to Know About The Great British Baking Show

A brand-new season of The Great British Baking Show is currently airing on PBS, and if you've never seen the show, it's time to jump in. The UK import may seem like Just Another Cooking Show, but it's not. It's like the Olympics of baking, only more adorable because every competitor is British and instead of gymnastics and swimming there are pies and tarts. The series features 12 amateur bakers who compete over the course of 10 weeks. At the end, all the competitors and their families reunite for a picnic and someone is crowned the winner. (Admit it, this is already the most precious competitive reality show you've ever heard of.)

While PBS is airing season four on Friday nights this Summer, it's actually known as series seven in Britain, and it aired in 2016 across the pond — so you have to be very careful to avoid spoilers online! Fun fact: the show is called The Great British Bake Off in the UK, but Pillsbury has a trademark on the term "Bake-Off" in the US, so they had to tweak the title for us.

Now, before you go down the rabbit hole, here's what you need to know about the show.

The show takes place in a giant white tent in the English countryside.
There are two judges: Mary Berry . . .
. . . and Paul Hollywood.
Of the two, Paul is definitely the "tough guy" judge.
Mary will just say something ambiguous like . . .
Then there are the hosts, Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.
The foursome is the perfect team.
Each episode has a different theme.
Within that theme, there are three challenges.
First up is the signature bake.
Next, the technical challenge.
Here's one where they all looked relatively the same.
Finally, there's the showstopper.
Before each bake, Sue will say . . .
After the showstopper, the hosts and judges discuss who should be star baker and who should go home.
The contestants spend a lot of time staring into their ovens.
It's, like, half the show.
And sometimes they have emotional breakdowns.
It's stressful AF.
Tragic baking mistakes occur.
The worst thing you can do is give Mary Berry a soggy bottom.
The woman HATES soggy bottoms.
Just kidding, this is the worst thing that can happen.
Rarely do people give up, but it did happen once and it was really sad.
Usually they're just really hard on themselves.
Honestly, they're so mean to themselves.
There's usually at least one dirty joke per episode.
And there's always an adorable British man.
The show is also just straight-up food porn.
There are some crazy-creative desserts.
I mean, look at this golden citrus roll.
