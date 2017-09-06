You'll Lose Your Mind Over This Translucent Raindrop Cake

 Skip Nav
What you're about to see will either horrify you or delight you (or both). This blob-like dessert (dessert?) is called the Raindrop Cake, and it's become one of the most talked-about food trends of the year since it debuted at Smorgasburg in Brooklyn, NY. It's translucent, calorie-free, and basically tasteless. While this might be the first you've ever heard of it, it's actually not new — it's a variation of a traditional Japanese dish that people have been eating for years. But this exact Raindrop Cake is from NYC-based chef Darren Wong, who explains, "It's a light, delicate, and refreshing raindrop made for your mouth."

So, what's it made of? Mineral water and agar, a gelatinous substance that comes from seaweed, which is what gives the cake its Jello-like appearance. Since the cake itself has almost no taste, it's served alongside roasted soybean flour (kinako) and a sugary syrup called kuromitsu.

Wong told Slate that eating the Raindrop Cake "tastes like eating a giant raindrop." The cake "is very mild and very much about the delicate texture the melts in your mouth. Together with the toppings it has a strong, sweet kick with a tinge of molasses and roasted nutty flavor." This is, without a doubt, one of the most interesting creations to be found at Smorgasburg (even more than the Ramen Burger), and it's something every adventurous eater should try. Would you?

Food TrendsJapanDessert
