Exactly When Disneyland Will Start Selling Its Famous Hand-Pulled Candy Canes

A post shared by @consumerprincess on Dec 15, 2016 at 9:25am PST

If you've never stood in line for Disneyland's hand-pulled candy canes, just know that they're a really big deal. Purchasing the festive treat involves queuing up as soon as the park opens, snagging a limited wristband, and using that wristband to redeem a candy cane — yes, singular. Though it's an elaborate process, the hand-pulled candy canes are an iconic treat that visitors look forward to each year.

Adding to the high demand, the candy canes are also only made on certain days, at certain shops, and in three relatively small batches per day. Thankfully, Disneyland has already released those dates for the 2017 holiday season. The candy canes will be available at Disneyland's Candy Palace and at Trolley Treats in Disney California Adventure. If getting a candy cane is an important component of your upcoming trip to the park, check out the complete schedule below.

Candy Palace

November: 24 and 29.

24 and 29. December: 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, and 24.

Trolley Treats