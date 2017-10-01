This Shimmery, Iridescent Skull Vodka Bottle Matches Your Soul

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Iizuka

You might have seen the a skull-shaped bottle at your local liquor store or prominently placed at bars and wondered what it could be. It's Crystal Head Vodka! Before going into its iridescent-colored bottle above, let's dive into a little history. Dan Aykroyd and his artist friend John Alexander conceived the idea. They were looking for additive-free vodkas on the market and, like many entrepreneurs, when they couldn't find what they wanted, they decided to make it themselves. They created an additive-free, quadruple-distilled vodka that is filtered thorough Herkimer diamond crystal. But what also really sets it apart? Its design.

The pair decided to model the bottles after crystal skulls made out of quartz that were claimed to be pre-Columbian Mesoamerican artifacts (but were later debunked as inauthentic). Interestingly enough, while they were developing the product in 2008, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was gearing up for its release. Sensing a conflict, Aykroyd set up a meeting to discuss the issue with the film's director, Steven Spielberg. They reached an agreement, and Crystal Head Vodka was served at the premiere of the movie.

Flash forward a few years and they have now launched Aurora ($60), a stunning, iridescent new take on the classic design. The bottle is manufactured by Milan-based Bruni Glass, and each bottle is placed in a sealed chamber and electronically charged. Then two metal powders are released into the chamber and are drawn to the bottle to create the iridescent, glossy rainbow finish. Because of this, each Aurora bottle is completely unique.

As much as I do love a good drink, these bottles are absolutely stunning. I can think of a whole slew of uses for them once the vodka's gone. Personally, I'll be using this as a floral centerpiece on my dining room table. But it'd make a great conversation starter on any bookshelf, or I could even see filling it with string lights to make an awesome nightlight.