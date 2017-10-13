 Skip Nav
Get Your Spoons Ready! Formerly Discontinued Banana Nut Cheerios Are Coming Back

Cereal-lovers, rejoice! Banana Nut Cheerios are finally returning after being discontinued, so get your bowls and spoons ready. General Mills must have heard everyone's pleas to bring back one of the best Cheerio flavors of all time, and the company is about to make a whole lot of people happy. Cheerios confirmed the news by responding to one of many disappointed fans on Facebook who wrote, "My kids loved the Banana Nut Cheerios. They won't eat any other flavor . . . is there any way I can get them online?" Cheerios responded, "Banana Nut Cheerios are making a comeback as a limited edition cereal. They should be back in stores in November." The nutty, gluten-free cereal made with banana puree will reportedly be on Target shelves soon, so keep your eyes peeled the next time you're shopping for snacks at Target. Between this epic return and the launch of Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios, we're currently in cereal heaven!

Join the conversation
