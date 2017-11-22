Santa's Mittens Macarons at Disneyland Are About to Jump to the Top of Your Wish List

People who are spending the holidays at Disneyland are in for a serious treat in the form of an adorable new macaron. Santa's Mittens Macarons have arrived at Schmoozie's in Disney California Adventure, and they're hands down one of the cutest seasonal desserts we've ever seen! The pair of red, mitten-shaped macarons comes with a big scoop of ice cream in your choice of vanilla or mint chocolate chip, so one of the $7 ice cream sandwiches is more than enough for two people to share. Fans of peppermint mochas might want to opt for the Santa Hat Macaron from Jolly Holiday Bakery instead, which is filled with a decadent peppermint and chocolate mixture. The photos probably don't do the flavors justice, but take a look at some of the best pictures people have been sharing of the festive macarons on Instagram.