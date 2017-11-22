 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Santa's Mittens Macarons at Disneyland Are About to Jump to the Top of Your Wish List
Cooking Basics
The 1 Thing I Learned in Italy That Changed the Way I Cook
Fast and Easy
This Avocado Dressing Transforms Humdrum Salad Greens Into Something Spectacular
Holiday Food
11 Spiked and Spiced Apple Cider Recipes
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Santa's Mittens Macarons at Disneyland Are About to Jump to the Top of Your Wish List

People who are spending the holidays at Disneyland are in for a serious treat in the form of an adorable new macaron. Santa's Mittens Macarons have arrived at Schmoozie's in Disney California Adventure, and they're hands down one of the cutest seasonal desserts we've ever seen! The pair of red, mitten-shaped macarons comes with a big scoop of ice cream in your choice of vanilla or mint chocolate chip, so one of the $7 ice cream sandwiches is more than enough for two people to share. Fans of peppermint mochas might want to opt for the Santa Hat Macaron from Jolly Holiday Bakery instead, which is filled with a decadent peppermint and chocolate mixture. The photos probably don't do the flavors justice, but take a look at some of the best pictures people have been sharing of the festive macarons on Instagram.

Related
We Guarantee Disneyland's "Yule Log" Is the Most Festive Doughnut You've Ever Seen
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Disney FoodHoliday FoodMacaronsDisneylandFood NewsHoliday
Holiday Food
Turkey-Cooking Tips to Know Before Thanksgiving
by Anna Monette Roberts
Cuban-Style Roasted Pork
Holiday Food
Your Thanksgiving Guests Won't Want to Leave After Tasting This Lechón Recipe
by Vanessa Mota
Chinese Restaurant Secrets
Food News
All Food From Chinese Restaurants Contains MSG, and More Secrets Revealed by an Employee
by Erin Cullum
Is Starbucks Open on Thanksgiving?
Thanksgiving
Wondering If Starbucks Is Open on Thanksgiving? Here's Your Answer
by Kate McKenna
Giada De Laurentiis and Nicole Kidman on Ellen Show
Food News
Nicole Kidman "Politely" Tells Giada Her Food Sucks
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds