15 Spooky Kitchen Gadgets That Every Foodie Needs This Halloween
Life for the Halloween- and foodie-obsessed just got even better, because Williams Sonoma just released some festive kitchen gear. The brand always has great seasonal decor and cooking gadgets, and this year it did not disappoint. From cookie cutters to pancake stencils and even place settings, we can't decide what to stock up on. So whether you're an All Hallows' Eve fanatic and can't get enough or you're planning on throwing a themed party this year, this is the place for you to shop. Take a look at our top picks.
Williams Sonoma Halloween Moon Plates, Set of 4
$49.95
Haunted House Bundt® Cake Pan
$38
Williams Sonoma Halloween Tumblers, Set of 4
$59.95
Williams Sonoma Vintage Halloween Silicone Spatulas, Set of 2
$27.95
Halloween Tombstone Cakelet Pan
$36
Williams Sonoma Halloween Jack O'Lantern Adult Apron
$34.95
Williams Sonoma Silicone Halloween Pancake Molds, Set of 3
$14.95
Williams Sonoma Vintage Halloween Runner
$49.95
Williams Sonoma Halloween Impression Cookie Cutters, Set of 4
$16.95
Williams Sonoma Halloween Skull Double Old-Fashioned Glass
$14.95
Williams Sonoma Vintage Halloween Platter
$59.95
Williams Sonoma Halloween Tiny Taper Candles, Set of 12
$16.95
Williams Sonoma Halloween Tiny Taper Holders, Set of 4
$24.95
