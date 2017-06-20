11 Affordable Alternatives to West Elm Favorites

When it comes to sleek and modern midcentury home decor and accessories, West Elm has it all figured out. From its bold statement pieces all the way to its smaller home accents, it is definitely one of the top shops for all of your home design needs. But if you are currently on a budget, it may seem close to impossible to indulge in all of the latest trends with limited funds holding you back. So instead of just daydreaming about your long West Elm wish list, we have scoured the internet for more affordable alternatives that you can fill your house with today. Read on as we break down our 11 fave West Elm look-alikes for considerably more attractive prices.