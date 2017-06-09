 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Yowza! This Is the Ultraluxe Resort Where Kanye West Just Celebrated His 40th Birthday
Lauren Conrad
30 Times a Glimpse of Lauren Conrad's Interior Design Just Wasn't Enough
Ree Drummond
The Pioneer Woman Magazine Is Full of Affordable Home Decor
Summer decor
26 Gorgeous Summer Decor Finds at HomeGoods — and How Real People Styled Them
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 16  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Yowza! This Is the Ultraluxe Resort Where Kanye West Just Celebrated His 40th Birthday

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West don't do anything low-key, so we weren't surprised to learn that the superstar family rang in Kanye's 40th birthday in luxurious style. They reportedly sneaked away to the Baker's Bay Golf and Ocean Club in the Bahamas. And instead of renting a single residence, the Kardashian-Wests are said to have rented out an entire lot so Kanye's dearest friends could come along and celebrate the milestone with him.

So what does a Kim-and-Kanye-worthy resort entail? A whole lot! Instead of rooms, this private, 600-acre club features rents picturesque homes, or "island cottages" and "beach bungalows," as the website describes them. Each is beautifully designed and appointed with every imaginable feature. The family need for nothing during their stay as a personal concierge service takes care of every need, from grocery shopping to housekeeping.

Resort amenities include a first-rate golf course, access to a watercraft, a private family beach club, and a swanky spa and fitness facility where patrons relax to the soothing sounds of the nearby ocean. And when the Kardashian-Wests want to take in some local Bahamian culture, they needn't venture far because the resort contains its own seaport village! North and Saint can stroll its cobblestone streets, popping into shops and even stopping for treats at the busy waterfront cantina. For some family fun, there's a rope course, baseball field, and even swing sets. We have no doubt this was one birthday Kanye will never forget.

Check out pictures of the stunning resort ahead and then start plotting how you can visit.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
HotelsKim KardashianKanye West
Join The Conversation
Kanye West
Kanye West's Yeezy Show Was Full of Hidden Messages, If You Can Spot Them
by Marina Liao
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Yeezy Jewelry Collection
Celebrity Designers
Kim Kardashian's Been Wearing These New Yeezy Necklaces Since Last Year
by Sarah Wasilak
Facebook Gives 20 Days of Bereavement Leave to Employees
Facebook
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
by Sarah Siegel
Who Has Kanye West Dated?
Celebrity Couples
7 Women Kanye West Romanced Before Settling Down For Good
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds