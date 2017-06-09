Yowza! This Is the Ultraluxe Resort Where Kanye West Just Celebrated His 40th Birthday

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West don't do anything low-key, so we weren't surprised to learn that the superstar family rang in Kanye's 40th birthday in luxurious style. They reportedly sneaked away to the Baker's Bay Golf and Ocean Club in the Bahamas. And instead of renting a single residence, the Kardashian-Wests are said to have rented out an entire lot so Kanye's dearest friends could come along and celebrate the milestone with him.

So what does a Kim-and-Kanye-worthy resort entail? A whole lot! Instead of rooms, this private, 600-acre club features rents picturesque homes, or "island cottages" and "beach bungalows," as the website describes them. Each is beautifully designed and appointed with every imaginable feature. The family need for nothing during their stay as a personal concierge service takes care of every need, from grocery shopping to housekeeping.

Resort amenities include a first-rate golf course, access to a watercraft, a private family beach club, and a swanky spa and fitness facility where patrons relax to the soothing sounds of the nearby ocean. And when the Kardashian-Wests want to take in some local Bahamian culture, they needn't venture far because the resort contains its own seaport village! North and Saint can stroll its cobblestone streets, popping into shops and even stopping for treats at the busy waterfront cantina. For some family fun, there's a rope course, baseball field, and even swing sets. We have no doubt this was one birthday Kanye will never forget.

