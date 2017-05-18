 Skip Nav
14 Pieces of Disposable Tableware So Cute, You Won't Want to Throw Them Away

14 Pieces of Disposable Tableware So Cute, You Won't Want to Throw Them Away

BHLDN Hexagonal Paper Plates

Doing the dishes is a drag. Whether you're hosting a big party or chilling on the patio, disposable tableware is the way to go. Simple white plates are a thing of the past — there's a variety of styles and colors out there now. Check out our favorite picks, and don't forget to recycle when you're finished.

100+ Ridiculously Chic Home Gifts Under $50

1 Forever 21 Holographic Seashell Plates
Forever 21 Holographic Seashell Plates

Channel your inner mermaid with these seashell plates ($7).

2 BHLDN Hexagonal Paper Plates
BHLDN Hexagonal Paper Plates

We can see these hexagonal paper plates ($8) being used for a Champagne brunch.

3 Target Cheeky Floral Paper Cups
Target Cheeky Floral Paper Cups

Sip lemonade from these floral paper cups ($3).

4 Meri Meri Pineapple Paper Plate Set
Meri Meri Pineapple Paper Plate Set

Fuel your pineapple obsession with this paper plate set ($6).

5 Forever 21 Cactus Party Plates
Forever 21 Cactus Party Plates

An outdoor party wouldn't be complete without these cactus plates ($8).

6 Miss Étoile Ice Cream Cups
Miss Étoile Ice Cream Cups

How enticing will a scoop of ice cream look in these light pink cups ($9)?

7 Meri Meri Irridescent Paper Cup Set
Meri Meri Irridescent Paper Cup Set

The light outside will catch the iridescent shine of this paper cup set ($5).

8 Meri Meri Palm Paper Plate Set
Meri Meri Palm Paper Plate Set

This paper plate set ($6) proves that you can never have enough palm leaves.

9 Target Cheeky Grey Stripes Snack Plates
Target Cheeky Grey Stripes Snack Plates

You can match your other tableware to the pops of color on these snack plates ($3).

10 BHLDN Hexagonal Paper Plates
BHLDN Hexagonal Paper Plates

These paper plates ($8) are so fancy that they look like real dishes.

11 H&M Watermelon Paper Plates
H&M Watermelon Paper Plates

A Summer barbecue requires these watermelon paper plates ($4).

12 Target Cheeky Cheers Clear Cups
Target Cheeky Cheers Clear Cups

When happy hour rolls around, bring out these plastic cups ($4).

13 BHLDN Tropical Palms Paper Plates
BHLDN Tropical Palms Paper Plates

Enjoy meals on your porch or patio with these tropical palms paper plates ($7).

14 Target Cheeky Party Pack Snack Plates
Target Cheeky Party Pack Snack Plates

We love the geometric design of these snack plates ($3).

Shopping GuideOutdoor PartiesSummer DecorOutdoor EntertainingSummer
