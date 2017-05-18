5/18/17 5/18/17 POPSUGAR Living Shopping Guide Best Disposable Plates and Cups 14 Pieces of Disposable Tableware So Cute, You Won't Want to Throw Them Away May 18, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Doing the dishes is a drag. Whether you're hosting a big party or chilling on the patio, disposable tableware is the way to go. Simple white plates are a thing of the past — there's a variety of styles and colors out there now. Check out our favorite picks, and don't forget to recycle when you're finished. Related100+ Ridiculously Chic Home Gifts Under $50 Shop Brands BHLDN · H&M 1 Forever 21 Holographic Seashell Plates Channel your inner mermaid with these seashell plates ($7). 2 BHLDN Hexagonal Paper Plates We can see these hexagonal paper plates ($8) being used for a Champagne brunch. 3 Target Cheeky Floral Paper Cups Sip lemonade from these floral paper cups ($3). 4 Meri Meri Pineapple Paper Plate Set Fuel your pineapple obsession with this paper plate set ($6). 5 Forever 21 Cactus Party Plates An outdoor party wouldn't be complete without these cactus plates ($8). 6 Miss Étoile Ice Cream Cups How enticing will a scoop of ice cream look in these light pink cups ($9)? 7 Meri Meri Irridescent Paper Cup Set The light outside will catch the iridescent shine of this paper cup set ($5). 8 Meri Meri Palm Paper Plate Set This paper plate set ($6) proves that you can never have enough palm leaves. 9 Target Cheeky Grey Stripes Snack Plates You can match your other tableware to the pops of color on these snack plates ($3). 10 BHLDN Hexagonal Paper Plates These paper plates ($8) are so fancy that they look like real dishes. 11 H&M Watermelon Paper Plates A Summer barbecue requires these watermelon paper plates ($4). 12 Target Cheeky Cheers Clear Cups When happy hour rolls around, bring out these plastic cups ($4). 13 BHLDN Tropical Palms Paper Plates Enjoy meals on your porch or patio with these tropical palms paper plates ($7). 14 Target Cheeky Party Pack Snack Plates We love the geometric design of these snack plates ($3). Share this post Shopping GuideOutdoor PartiesSummer DecorOutdoor EntertainingSummer