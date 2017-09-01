 Skip Nav
7 Flannel Sheets That Are So Cozy, You'll Never Want the Leave Bed Again

It's no secret that having the perfect sheets on your bed can make all the difference. During Summer, most people use thin cotton fabric because it's super breathable. As the weather starts getting colder, it's smart to invest in sheets that will keep you warmer. Flannel sheets are cozy and keep you warm because they're also made from cotton, but what makes these different is that they're blended with wool, poly-wool, or polyester. Adding those thicker materials helps to lock in heat and keep you warm while sleeping. Switching to these sheets in colder times can also save you money because you might even be able to use your heater less! Shop our top picks that you'll love sleeping in this Fall.

L.L. Bean
Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheet, Flat Gingham
$40 $19.99
from L.L.Bean
Buy Now See more L.L. Bean Sheets
Macy's Sheets
Martha Stewart Collection Show Dogs Cotton 3-Pc. Flannel Twin Sheet Set, Created for Macy's
$60
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Sheets
Macy's Sheets
Micro Flannel Solid Queen 4-pc Sheet Set
$120 $59.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Sheets
west elm
Sheet Set
$109
from west elm
Buy Now See more west elm Sheets
Threshold
Flannel Sheet Set Solid
$19.99 $18.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Threshold Sheets
Glo
Organic Cotton Flannel Sheet Set
$229
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Glo Sheets
UGG
Flannel Luxe Oxford Sheet Set, Queen
$198
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more UGG Sheets
