9 Great Houseplants For Low Light

Ever wonder why you just can't keep plants alive? The trick is picking the right ones. And if you're an apartment dweller, you might be surprised just how many options you have! While most of the plants you see on your Instagram feed or on design blogs tend to require lots of light (think succulents and cacti), if you're willing to branch out a little, you might just find the right plant for your space. From trailing vines that look great on a bookshelf to compact desk companions, click through for some of our favorite low light plants ahead.