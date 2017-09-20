 Skip Nav
The 1 Kitchen Cabinet Style Top Interior Designers Swear By

From paint color to hardware finish, appliances to flooring, there are many decisions to be made when remodeling a kitchen — but foremost among them is cabinet type. To help you narrow down the options, we asked a few interior designers to recommend their favorite kitchen cabinets. The answer was unanimous: shaker style.

Modern and sleek, yet timeless, the shaker cabinet is the go-to for these stylish experts. Read on to find out why they love it and how to use it in your own kitchen.

"I'm a huge fan of simple shaker-style cabinets, as I think they are timeless and work equally well in modern and classic spaces. I recently used Semihandmade's shaker fronts and love the simplicity of them," said Shelby Girard, head of design at Havenly.
"Flush inset shaker cabinets are always a good idea. They look great painted, stained, and with every type of hardware," explained Shea McGee of Studio McGee.
Laurel & Wolf designer James Tabb agreed that the shaker style is foolproof: "My go-to is the shaker-style cabinet face. It's like the blue jeans of cabinetry. You can dress it up or down depending on what else you pair it with."
"[The shaker-style cabinet] is equally as comfortable with wood butcher block counters as it is with Calacatta Borghini marble, shiny gold knobs, or oil-rubbed bronze bin pulls. It is really a classic cabinet with which you can rarely go wrong," said James Tabb of Laurel & Wolf.
"I'm really into an updated shaker-style cabinet with furniture legs. If the border and legs are thin enough, you get a great cabinet that feels timeless and yet fresh," said Homepolish designer Melanie Burstin.
Decorist Design Director Jessica McCarthy said, "I love a simple shaker-style cabinet paired with an unexpected saturated color and unique hardware. A couple examples would be painting your cabinets a lacquered navy with modern brass hardware or going for a deep matte green with black hardware. The juxtaposition of classic and trendy is unpredictable and eye-catching."
