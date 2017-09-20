The 1 Kitchen Cabinet Style Top Interior Designers Swear By

From paint color to hardware finish, appliances to flooring, there are many decisions to be made when remodeling a kitchen — but foremost among them is cabinet type. To help you narrow down the options, we asked a few interior designers to recommend their favorite kitchen cabinets. The answer was unanimous: shaker style.

Modern and sleek, yet timeless, the shaker cabinet is the go-to for these stylish experts. Read on to find out why they love it and how to use it in your own kitchen.