15 of the Best Backyard Entertaining Finds From Costco

Best Outdoor Entertaining Items From Costco

The temps outside are rising, and that can only mean one thing: it's finally time for an outdoor party! Whether you're prepping for a Fourth of July bash, a Sunday afternoon cookout, or just hosting a few friends for a glass of ice-cold Rosé, you need to be sure you have plenty of backyard party essentials. And while you might not immediately think to browse Costco for all of your entertaining needs, it is actually a mecca for all of the hottest party necessities. Read on as we have selected the top 15 Costco finds guaranteed to make your get-together the highlight of the Summer.

1 Duralex Glasses
Duralex Glasses

Not only are these Duralex drinking glasses ($33) attractive, but they are also super durable, making them perfect for use both inside and out.

Duralex drinking glasses
$33
from m.costco.com
Buy Now
2 Portable Charcoal Grill
Portable Charcoal Grill

Make any outdoor gathering an instant party with this portable charcoal grill ($200), available in a fabulously bold orange color.

portable charcoal grill
$200
from m.costco.com
Buy Now
3 Bar Stools
Bar Stools

Cozy up your outside bar area with these trendy gray bar stools ($300 for two), just the right accent for a more modernly styled space.

gray bar stools
$300
from costco.com
Buy Now
4 Misting System
Misting System

Make sure your guests stay nice, comfy, and cool with this easy-to-set-up Starmist misting kit ($25).

Starmist misting kit
$25
from m.costco.com
Buy Now
5 Serving Set
Serving Set

From hamburgers to watermelon to pasta salad, serving your pals all of the Summer food essentials will be that much more exciting with this serving set ($40).

serving set
$40
from m.costco.com
Buy Now
6 Fire Pit
Fire Pit

Once the sun starts to set, your guests will gladly crowd around this bronze fire pit ($240) to keep the party going into the night.

bronze fire pit
$240
from costco.com
Buy Now
7 Block Game
Block Game

Absolutely no one will get bored at your backyard bash if you have this interactive block game ($40) ready and waiting.

block game
$40
from m.costco.com
Buy Now
8 String Lights
String Lights

Ensure your evening get-togethers stay nice and bright (and perfectly styled!) with this string of lights ($30), which can seamlessly be strung from any deck or patio.

string of lights
$30
from m.costco.com
Buy Now
9 Bistro Set
Bistro Set

Thinking about inviting that special person in your life over for a relaxing Summer meal? Make sure you have this convenient folding bistro set ($170) nearby to really set the mood.

folding bistro set
$170
from costco.com
Buy Now
10 54-Quart Steel Cooler
54-Quart Steel Cooler

Igloo's 54-quart steel cooler ($135) is guaranteed to keep all of your ciders, beers, waters, and even canned Rosé super chilled and refreshing, and your besties will most certainly be happy about that.

Igloo's 54-quart steel cooler
$135
from m.costco.com
Buy Now
11 Shatterproof Pitcher
Shatterproof Pitcher

Serving some infused water, lemonade, or a homemade specialty cocktail? Use Takeya's shatterproof pitcher ($20) that can withstand the sometimes-harsher outside environment with no problem.

Takeya's shatterproof pitcher
$20
from m.costco.com
Buy Now
12 8-Burner Grill
8-Burner Grill

What is a barbecue without a reliable grill? KitchenAid's stainless-steel option ($800) with eight available burners offers the promise of many successful parties now and also in the future.

KitchenAid's stainless-steel option
$800
from m.costco.com
Buy Now
13 Outdoor Rug
Outdoor Rug

Why leave your patio floor plain when you could add in this outdoor rug (starting at $75) for a splash of texture and color that all of your guests are sure to notice?

14 Umbrella
Umbrella

Sometimes the Summer sun can be too much to take during the day, so protect yourself (and your friends) with this stylish and functional patio umbrella ($140).

patio umbrella
$140
from costco.com
Buy Now
15 Kan Jam Outdoor Game
Kan Jam Outdoor Game

Get your more competitive guests up and moving in the nice weather with this entertaining and interactive party game ($55).

party game
$55
from m.costco.com
Buy Now
