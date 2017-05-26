 Skip Nav
The 18 Best Patio Items on Sale at Target Right Now

It doesn't matter if you have a small patio or large backyard: get ready to throw the ultimate party in your outdoor space. With Target's Memorial Day weekend sale, you can invest in some new outdoor decor and dining items that everyone will notice. Use the promo code HERO to save an extra 15 percent off on top of your sale items.

Plastic Beverage Dispenser Blue with Wood Lid
Plastic Beverage Dispenser Blue with Wood Lid

Fill up this Plastic Beverage Dispenser ($8) with your favorite Summertime cocktail for everyone to share. It holds up to six liters, perfect for a large group.

Target Drinkware
Plastic 6.85L Beverage Dispenser Blue with Wood Lid
$9.99 $7.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Drinkware
Algoma Fabric Hammock and Stand Set
Algoma Fabric Hammock and Stand Set

If you've always wanted one of these, this Algoma Fabric Hammock and Stand Set ($117) belongs in your yard.

Target Hammocks & Swings
Algoma Fabric Hammock and Stand Set - Blue/ White
$129.99 $116.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Hammocks & Swings
Bamboo and Melamine Chip and Dip Server White
Bamboo and Melamine Chip and Dip Server White

Whip up your favorite guacamole recipe and serve in this cute Bamboo and Melamine Server ($16).

Target Serving Pieces
Bamboo and Melamine Chip and Dip Server White
$19.99 $15.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Serving Pieces
Round Plastic Serving Bowl Set with Lid and Utensils
Round Plastic Serving Bowl Set with Lid and Utensils

This Round Plastic Serving Bowl Set ($8) is great for serving salad outdoors. Throw the lid on to keep out pesky bugs.

Target Serving Bowls
Round 120oz Plastic Serving Bowl Set with Lid and Utensils Green
$9.99 $7.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Serving Bowls
Plastic Short Tumbler Pineapple
Plastic Short Tumbler Pineapple

These fun tropical Plastic Short Tumblers ($1) are so cheap that you can get as many as you want.

Target Tumblers & Water Glasses
Plastic 18oz Short Tumbler Pineapple
$1.79 $1.43
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Tumblers & Water Glasses
Threshold Afton X-back Patio Dining Chair
Threshold Afton X-back Patio Dining Chair

If you're in need of extra seating, this Threshold Afton Patio Dining Chair ($45) is a lifesaver.

Threshold
Afton X-back Patio Dining Chair
$55 $45
from Target
Buy Now See more Threshold Outdoor Chairs
Oh Joy! Rainbow Ceramic Small Plates
Oh Joy! Rainbow Ceramic Small Plates

Serve up your favorite dishes on these bright and sunny Oh Joy! Rainbow Ceramic Plates ($12).

Target Serving Dishes
Oh Joy! Rainbow Ceramic Small Plates - 2 pk
$14.99 $11.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Serving Dishes
Plastic Stemless Wine Glass
Plastic Stemless Wine Glass

These bright blue Plastic Stemless Wine Glasses ($2) will look beautiful in a lush backyard.

Target Wine Glasses
Plastic 13.5oz Stemless Wine Glass Dark Blue
$2.49 $1.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Wine Glasses
Threshold Latigo Rattan Patio Chat Set
Threshold Latigo Rattan Patio Chat Set

Need a cute patio set? Look no further, this Threshold Latigo Rattan Patio Chat Set ($252) is ideal for a small outdoor space.

Threshold
Latigo 3-pc. Rattan Patio Chat Set
$279.99 $251.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Threshold Outdoor Furniture
Plastic Star Serving Bowls Set of 3
Plastic Star Serving Bowls Set of 3

This festive Plastic Star Serving Bowls Set ($8) will be a hit all Summer long.

Target Serving Bowls
Plastic Star Serving Bowls Set of 3 - Red/White/Blue
$9.99 $7.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Serving Bowls
Oggi 17oz Wine Glass Copper
Oggi 17oz Wine Glass Copper

If you love the copper look, this Oggi Wine Glass Set ($27) will appeal to your dining aesthetic.

Oggi
17oz Wine Glass Copper - Set of 2
$29.99 $26.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Oggi Wine Glasses
Mr. Pizza Grill Stone Pizza Kit With Peel and Cutter
Mr. Pizza Grill Stone Pizza Kit With Peel and Cutter

For the ultimate pizza party, try this Mr. Pizza Grill Stone Kit ($20). Get more than one and everyone can cook their own pizzas.

Target Griddles & Grill Pans
Mr. Pizza Grill Stone Pizza Kit With Peel and Cutter - Tan
$24.99 $19.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Griddles & Grill Pans
Camille Solid Stoneware Dinner Plates
Camille Solid Stoneware Dinner Plates

This set of four Camille Solid Stoneware Dinner Plates ($24) will complete your fresh Summer theme.

Target Dinnerware
Camille Solid Stoneware Dinner Plates (10.75") Multi-color - Set of 4
$29.99 $23.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Dinnerware
Smith & Hawken String Lights with Stainless Steel Socket Collar
Smith & Hawken String Lights with Stainless Steel Socket Collar

Hang these fun Smith & Hawken String Lights ($14, originally $17) around your patio for those cool Summer nights.

Smith & Hawken
10ct String Lights with Stainless Steel Socket Collar with White Wire - Smith and Hawken
$16.99 $14.44
from Target
Buy Now See more Smith & Hawken Outdoor Lighting
Artland Splash White Wine Glasses Multicolored
Artland Splash White Wine Glasses Multicolored

Try these multicolored Artland Splash Wine Glasses ($36) for your next wine tasting party.

Artland
; Splash 4pc White Wine Glasses Multicolored
$39.99 $35.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Artland Wine Glasses
Poptimism BBQ Grill Tool Set
Poptimism BBQ Grill Tool Set

Update your BBQ utensils with this bold Poptimism BBQ Grill Tool Set ($8).

Target Cooking Tools
POPTIMISM! BBQ Tool Set with Tongs, Fork and Spatula 3pc Grill Tool Set
$10 $8
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Cooking Tools
Primula 3-in-1 Cold Beverage
Primula 3-in-1 Cold Beverage

Infuse your ice tea or lemonade with your favorite fruit in this Primula Cold Beverage Holder ($25).

Primula
3-in-1 Cold Beverage (2.9 qt)
$29.99 $24.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Primula Serving Pieces
Plastic Round 4 Section Divided Server
Plastic Round 4 Section Divided Server

Keep your appetizers fresh for longer in the Summer heat with this Plastic Round 4 Section Divided Server ($8). Place a lid on top to protect your dishes from overheating.

Target Serving Pieces
Plastic Round 4 Section Divided Server with Lid Blue
$9.99 $7.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Serving Pieces
Shop Story
Read Story
