5/26/17 POPSUGAR Living Affordable Decor The Best Patio BBQ Items at the Target Sale The 18 Best Patio Items on Sale at Target Right Now May 26, 2017 by Krista Jones It doesn't matter if you have a small patio or large backyard: get ready to throw the ultimate party in your outdoor space. With Target's Memorial Day weekend sale, you can invest in some new outdoor decor and dining items that everyone will notice. Use the promo code HERO to save an extra 15 percent off on top of your sale items. Shop Brands Threshold · Oggi · Smith & Hawken · Artland · Primula Plastic Beverage Dispenser Blue with Wood Lid Fill up this Plastic Beverage Dispenser ($8) with your favorite Summertime cocktail for everyone to share. It holds up to six liters, perfect for a large group. Target Drinkware Plastic 6.85L Beverage Dispenser Blue with Wood Lid $9.99 $7.99 from Target Algoma Fabric Hammock and Stand Set If you've always wanted one of these, this Algoma Fabric Hammock and Stand Set ($117) belongs in your yard. Target Hammocks & Swings Algoma Fabric Hammock and Stand Set - Blue/ White $129.99 $116.99 from Target Bamboo and Melamine Chip and Dip Server White Whip up your favorite guacamole recipe and serve in this cute Bamboo and Melamine Server ($16). Target Serving Pieces Bamboo and Melamine Chip and Dip Server White $19.99 $15.99 from Target Round Plastic Serving Bowl Set with Lid and Utensils This Round Plastic Serving Bowl Set ($8) is great for serving salad outdoors. Throw the lid on to keep out pesky bugs. Target Serving Bowls Round 120oz Plastic Serving Bowl Set with Lid and Utensils Green $9.99 $7.99 from Target Plastic Short Tumbler Pineapple These fun tropical Plastic Short Tumblers ($1) are so cheap that you can get as many as you want. Target Tumblers & Water Glasses Plastic 18oz Short Tumbler Pineapple $1.79 $1.43 from Target Threshold Afton X-back Patio Dining Chair If you're in need of extra seating, this Threshold Afton Patio Dining Chair ($45) is a lifesaver. Threshold Afton X-back Patio Dining Chair $55 $45 from Target Oh Joy! Rainbow Ceramic Small Plates Serve up your favorite dishes on these bright and sunny Oh Joy! Rainbow Ceramic Plates ($12). Target Serving Dishes Oh Joy! Rainbow Ceramic Small Plates - 2 pk $14.99 $11.99 from Target Plastic Stemless Wine Glass These bright blue Plastic Stemless Wine Glasses ($2) will look beautiful in a lush backyard. Target Wine Glasses Plastic 13.5oz Stemless Wine Glass Dark Blue $2.49 $1.99 from Target Threshold Latigo Rattan Patio Chat Set Need a cute patio set? Look no further, this Threshold Latigo Rattan Patio Chat Set ($252) is ideal for a small outdoor space. Threshold Latigo 3-pc. Rattan Patio Chat Set $279.99 $251.99 from Target Plastic Star Serving Bowls Set of 3 This festive Plastic Star Serving Bowls Set ($8) will be a hit all Summer long. Target Serving Bowls Plastic Star Serving Bowls Set of 3 - Red/White/Blue $9.99 $7.99 from Target Oggi 17oz Wine Glass Copper If you love the copper look, this Oggi Wine Glass Set ($27) will appeal to your dining aesthetic. Oggi 17oz Wine Glass Copper - Set of 2 $29.99 $26.99 from Target Mr. Pizza Grill Stone Pizza Kit With Peel and Cutter For the ultimate pizza party, try this Mr. Pizza Grill Stone Kit ($20). Get more than one and everyone can cook their own pizzas. Target Griddles & Grill Pans Mr. Pizza Grill Stone Pizza Kit With Peel and Cutter - Tan $24.99 $19.99 from Target Camille Solid Stoneware Dinner Plates This set of four Camille Solid Stoneware Dinner Plates ($24) will complete your fresh Summer theme. Target Dinnerware Camille Solid Stoneware Dinner Plates (10.75") Multi-color - Set of 4 $29.99 $23.99 from Target Smith & Hawken String Lights with Stainless Steel Socket Collar Hang these fun Smith & Hawken String Lights ($14, originally $17) around your patio for those cool Summer nights. Smith & Hawken 10ct String Lights with Stainless Steel Socket Collar with White Wire - Smith and Hawken $16.99 $14.44 from Target Artland Splash White Wine Glasses Multicolored Try these multicolored Artland Splash Wine Glasses ($36) for your next wine tasting party. Artland ; Splash 4pc White Wine Glasses Multicolored $39.99 $35.99 from Target Poptimism BBQ Grill Tool Set Update your BBQ utensils with this bold Poptimism BBQ Grill Tool Set ($8). Target Cooking Tools POPTIMISM! BBQ Tool Set with Tongs, Fork and Spatula 3pc Grill Tool Set $10 $8 from Target Primula 3-in-1 Cold Beverage Infuse your ice tea or lemonade with your favorite fruit in this Primula Cold Beverage Holder ($25). Primula 3-in-1 Cold Beverage (2.9 qt) $29.99 $24.99 from Target Plastic Round 4 Section Divided Server Keep your appetizers fresh for longer in the Summer heat with this Plastic Round 4 Section Divided Server ($8). Place a lid on top to protect your dishes from overheating. Target Serving Pieces Plastic Round 4 Section Divided Server with Lid Blue $9.99 $7.99 from Target Affordable DecorBbqTarget