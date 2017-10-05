 Skip Nav
Top Interior Designers Reveal Their Go-To White Paint

You can't click through Pinterest or Instagram lately without seeing white walls — clean, all-white kitchens, crisp white bedrooms, and bright living rooms as far as the eye can see. Classic yet fresh, white is the new gray when it comes to interior design. But there is an abundance of white paint colors on the market, and choosing the correct one for your particular room can be surprisingly tricky. The wrong hue can make your space look sad and drab. To help you pick the right white, we asked some of our favorite designers to share their go-to paint colors.

Behr Linen White
Benjamin Moore Chantilly Lace
Benjamin Moore Super White
Benjamin Moore Swiss Coffee
Farrow & Ball Wimborne White
Benjamin Moore Decorator's White
