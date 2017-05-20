 Skip Nav
Try Not to Be Jealous of Bethenny Frankel's NYC "Home Sweet Home"
Bethenny Frankel's NYC Home

Try Not to Be Jealous of Bethenny Frankel's NYC "Home Sweet Home"

Home sweet home

A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on

Bethenny Frankel has had a hard time finding a place to rest her hat — and this reality star, businesswoman, and mom wears many hats. The Skinny Girl mogul and NYC resident had to move out of her stunning Tribeca dream home during her messy and prolonged divorce. After bouncing from hotel to hotel, she finally purchased another apartment in SoHo, but once the divorce was finalized, she decided to start fresh and sell both places. Her Tribeca digs sold for a whopping $7 million cash in just 24 hours, but her SoHo home seems to be taking longer to offload.

Bethenny just posted an envy-inducing picture of her welcoming living room, and every detail is simply gorgeous. We are obsessed with the room's clean, modern aesthetic and love how she balances soft and hard. Case in point: cozy seating, like her beige sofa draped in soft faux-fur throws and velvet pillows and a pair of plush armchairs, next to metallic accents, like a silver bean coffee table, mirrored metal side table, and clear acrylic chest to hold fire logs. The room is tied together with a tranquil neutral color palette, which makes it feel both relaxing and stylish.

This living room is so on point that we can't figure out why she wants to sell her apartment at all, and judging by her "home sweet home" caption, we're wondering if she's asking herself the same question! Through her unwitting foray into real estate, Bethenny's become somewhat of a home-selling pro (she's even teaming up with Million Dollar Listing New York's Fredrik Eklund for a new apartment-flipping series on Bravo), so we're guessing she's just showing off her staging for prospective buyers rather than declaring her home off the market. In any case, we're happy to look at the interior design eye candy.

Join the conversation
Celebrity Real EstateBethenny Frankel
