How 1 Small-Space Dweller Scored Her Dream Bathroom

When Brooklyn-based radio producer Miki decided to treat herself to her dream bathroom, she called on Homepolish, an interior design start-up that only charges a flat hourly fee, to take her to the promise land. Let's just say that Homepolish delivered.

To modernize Miki's outdated bathroom without losing its prewar charm, Homepolish interior designer Sandie Tsai chose a black, white, and gray palette accented with pops of brass. While it's not the largest bathroom, you hardly notice thanks to the luxe materials and strategic design decisions.

Keep reading for the full tour and Sandy's smart renovation tips!