This Bubble Dome House Is a Real-Life Snow Globe — and You Can Stay Overnight!

Nestled away in a lakeside forest in Ireland, a one-of-a-kind lodging experience awaits — but it's for adventurous travelers only. Located in the quaint town of Enniskillen in Northern Ireland, Finn Lough is a 75-acre resort that boasts adorable cottages and lodges for visitors who want to immerse themselves in the gorgeous surroundings. But by far the most immersive option for guests is Finn Lough's bubble domes, which are essentially like a life-size snow globe you can sleep in — minus all the glitter, that is.

With completely transparent walls that give visitors a 180-degree view of nature, these domes offer some pretty sweet accommodations: a bespoke bed, en suite bathroom, coffee machine, some chairs, and daily breakfast. Plus, a nearby lake is just a hop, skip, and a jump away. Does it get any better than that?! For about $250 a night, you can sleep beneath the stars and truly become one with nature. Ahead, check out what these cool see-through houses look like IRL, as shared by an Imgur user who actually stayed in one overnight. Who's ready for the glamping experience of a lifetime?