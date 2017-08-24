 Skip Nav
Joanna Gaines
Fixer Upper's Joanna Gaines Will Take Your Breath Away in These Never-Before-Seen Photos
Decor Inspiration
You'll Bend the Knee When You See These 15 Game of Thrones Decor Items
Affordable Decor
This Ikea Purchase Is the Answer to All Your Small-Closet Problems
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The CB2 Pieces You Need to Snag For Fall (Before They Sell Out)

Pumpkin-spiced treats are nice, and back-to-school shopping is always fun, but why not treat your home to some Autumn TLC? Your digs deserve a seasonal refresh just like the rest of your life, and CB2 just made it very tempting with its new releases. From funky palm-tree floor lamps to on-trend oil-slick teapots — and don't even get us started on the drool-inducing selection of retro seating — CB2's got that something special you need to feather your nest for Fall. Check out our favorite picks ahead.

Flora Napkin ($9)
Simone Blush Chair ($499)
Roundabout Decanter ($25)
Fresh Cut Side Table ($449)
Costa Blue Dinnerware ($6-$25)
18" Indigo Ink Pillow ($50)
Ocean Palm Floor Lamp ($399)
Rouka Gray Upholstered Bar Stools ($349-$369)
Paloma Brass Bar Cart ($449)
Oil Slick Reactive Luster Teapot ($15)
Solid Brass Studio Bird Scissors ($15)
Be Who We Are Natural Shag Rug ($699-$1,199)
23" Izzy Black Leather Pillow ($149)
Sphere Studio Desk Lamp ($199)
Market Task Office Chair ($349)
18" Quill Pillow ($45)
Deep Blue Acrylic Bookend ($100)
Stellar LED Table Lamp ($199)
Natural Basket Chair ($599)
Flower Tray ($25)
Tallulah Rattan Nightstand ($429)
16" Loves You Faux Fur Pillow ($50)
Cuff Hammered Gold Coffee Table ($549)
Hudson Graphic Shag Rug ($424-$849)
Pop Art White Wall Mirror ($299)
2-Piece Brass Storage Box Set ($70)
2-Piece Cobra Salt and Pepper Set ($25)
Dusty Blue Luster Double-Old Fashioned Glass ($5)
2.5' x 8' Code Neutral Runner ($129)
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Decor ShoppingCB2
Join The Conversation
Decor Shopping
This Furniture Looks Designer, but It's Actually Target's Brand-New Project 62 Home Collection
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Small Space Living Products From CB2
Small Space Living
13 of the Most Versatile Small-Space Living Items From CB2
by Adrienne Holland
Novogratz Vintage Tufted Sofa Sleeper Review
Affordable Decor
by Macy Cate Williams
Game of Thrones Home Decor
Decor Inspiration
by Macy Cate Williams
Joanna Gaines Pillows at Pier 1 Imports
Pier 1 Imports
Prepare to Swoon Over These 13 Throw Pillows From Joanna Gaines's Pier 1 Collection
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds