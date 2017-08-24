The CB2 Pieces You Need to Snag For Fall (Before They Sell Out)

Pumpkin-spiced treats are nice, and back-to-school shopping is always fun, but why not treat your home to some Autumn TLC? Your digs deserve a seasonal refresh just like the rest of your life, and CB2 just made it very tempting with its new releases. From funky palm-tree floor lamps to on-trend oil-slick teapots — and don't even get us started on the drool-inducing selection of retro seating — CB2's got that something special you need to feather your nest for Fall. Check out our favorite picks ahead.