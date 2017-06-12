 Skip Nav
This Cat House Real Estate Listing Is the Thing Nightmares Are Made Of

Real estate agents advise against putting anything so quirky and specific in your home that it will make it hard to sell. Well, this Arizona homeowner certainly didn't take that advice to heart when installing cat walkways and a multilevel medieval cat castle in their two-bedroom, one-bath home. The house was just put on the market for $240,000 — and it's going to take finding a special buyer to sell it. "If you love cats this is the home for you! If not bring your sandblaster!" the listing reads. Images reveal that the quirky, log-sided house has been completely outfitted for its feline residents, from four-leg-friendly play areas to the fur ball decor that covers the walls, floors, and even ceilings. Take a look at this one-of-a-kind property in the video below and slideshow ahead.

