Fixer Upper Fans Won't Be Able to Resist This T-Shirt Chip and Joanna Designed For Harvey Relief

Category 4 storm Harvey has been ripping through Texas, uprooting families from their homes and causing more destruction than we could've predicted since it hit on Aug. 25. While many celebrities have donated to the American Red Cross and other charities for relief, Chip and Joanna Gaines recently announced how they will be supporting the victims of the storm in their home state. The Fixer Upper couple and Waco, TX, residents have designed a "Texas Forever" t-shirt that they have named "a shirt with a purpose."

From now until the end of September, 100 percent of the profits from the shirt will go toward the homes and lives that have been wrecked by the storm. "It's just a start, but every dollar and every endeavor provide real and needed help to the victims of this disaster," the couple said in an announcement about the shirt. "This undertaking is not too big for us if we are all in. Let's help restore these towns together."



The shirt is available on the Magnolia Market website for $26.

Many Houston residents have evacuated to the Gaineses' hometown of Waco since the storm, and this shirt is just one of the awesome ways people are helping out victims. Find out more about how you can help the victims of Harvey, and, as Chip and Joanna said it best, "Texas — we'll always have your back."