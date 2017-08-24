Everything You Need to Know About Hurricane Harvey



Tropical Storm Harvey was upgraded to Hurricane Harvey early in the afternoon of Aug. 24 and is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, the storm is tracking toward being the first Category 3 hurricane to make landfall on US shores in over 12 years. We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available, but here's what we know as of 7:15 p.m. ET:

Hurricane Harvey is expected to make landfall sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning, and the current trajectory has it landing in Corpus Christi, TX.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has preemptively declared a State of Emergency in 30 counties. A full list of Texas areas that are under evacuation can be found here.

NOAA currently projects these watches and warnings over the next 48 hours:

The current wind speed is tracking at 80 mph, and the potential rainfall amount is currently looking to be upwards of 35 inches, which will create massive flooding conditions and potentially dangerous situations across the Gulf.

It's too soon to tell what the total effect will be on New Orleans, but residents are bracing for a minimum of 10 inches of rain. Extensive flooding damaged the city's drainage system earlier this month, and repairs aren't set to be completed by the first week of September, so "high-water vehicles, boats, and barricades" have been put in place should the forecast change.

Governor John Bel Edwards has preemptively declared a State of Emergency for the entire state of Louisiana, and a State of Emergency remains in place in New Orleans after the early August floods.