Cindy Crawford Might Be a Supermodel, but She Bought Her New House From a Rock Star

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are no slouches when it comes to real estate. From their breathtaking Malibu home to the Mexican vacation compound they owned next to bestie George Clooney, everywhere this stunning couple lives is as beautiful as they are — or nearly as beautiful because, let's face it, they set the bar high. But their latest property, a Beverly Hills mansion, might rival them for best-looking thing in sight.

The modern-style abode features a bright and airy open-floor plan and was meticulously restored by its previous owner, none other than OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder and his wife, Genevieve. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom estate spans 5,386 square feet, so there's plenty of room for their budding model offspring, Kaia and Presley, to hang out. The home opens onto a beautifully landscaped backyard complete with a pool and outdoor dining pavilion.

With so much to offer, it's not surprising that the A-list couple were willing to cough up $11.625 million for the property. David Gray at Partners Trust represented the rock 'n' roll couple, who turn out to be quite talented at flipping high-end real estate, and Cindy and Rande were represented by Kurt Rappaport at Westside Agency. Check out some pictures of the breathtaking property ahead.

