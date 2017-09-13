 Skip Nav
5 Common Design Mistakes to Stop Making This Fall

Decorating a home can be challenging. You want it to look great, so you try to follow the design rules – or at least what you think are the rules – only to end up with a lackluster space and the realization that you were way off. Well, we've taken some of the guesswork out of decorating by teaming up with online design platform Decorist to debunk five big myths. Ahead, Decorist Design Director Jessica McCarthy explains why these commonly held design ideas are, frankly, wrong and explains the truth behind them.

Myth: Dark Paint Makes a Room Look Smaller
Myth: The Gallery Wall Is Dead
Myth: When Mixing Patterns, You Can't Mix Those of the Same Scale
Myth: Less Furniture Makes a Room Look Bigger
Myth: Symmetry Is Boring
