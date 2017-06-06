 Skip Nav
You'll Never Guess the 1 Place Budget-Conscious Brides Buy Wedding Flowers
You'll Never Guess the 1 Place Budget-Conscious Brides Buy Wedding Flowers

As if the venue, gown, and music for your wedding weren't expensive enough, wedding flowers are infamously pricey. If you're still picking yourself up off the floor after reading the four- (or even five-) figure quote your local florist gave you for your big day, we have a shockingly brilliant alternative: Costco. Yes, the membership club known for offering steep discounts sells flowers — and price-savvy brides have been shopping here for years, ordering everything from bulk flowers they assemble themselves to simple and elegant premade bouquets, tabletop arrangements, and even boutonnieres.

The best part? Costco wedding flowers cost a mere fraction of what a florist would charge. We're talking hundreds of dollars for all your flowers instead of thousands. In fact, one bride based in Iowa said her local florist quoted her $4 per rose (which didn't include fillers or the cost to arrange them) while Costco's roses broke down to 75 cents each! And if you're wondering about quality, the reviews are overwhelmingly positive. Most brides rave about how expensive their wedding flowers looked, but they do note that there's a much shorter lead time with Costco. The megastore will only process orders a couple months to weeks before the wedding. They also point out that it's better to order certain flowers, like hydrangea or roses, a day or two in advance to let them fill out and open before the big day. And if you want to DIY your wedding flowers, there are additional considerations to make.

You can take a look at Costco's beautiful floral offerings online, and if you don't see exactly what you're looking for, talk to the floral department at your local store. There's a good chance they'll work with you to create your dream flowers.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kat Borchart
