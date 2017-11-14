 Skip Nav
7 New Ways to Tap Into Your Creative Side For Friendsgiving 2017

Friendsgiving is the perfect opportunity to get creative this holiday season. Without the pressure of putting together a perfect meal, the party-planning options are endless, and what better way to get everyone involved than doodling and decorating? Read on to discover seven unexpected ways to spark innovation at your party.

Illustrate Your Blessings With a Chalkboard Placemat
Set Up Sophisticated Snaps For Social Media
Play a Rousing Game of "One-Word Story"
Stage a Food Styling Competition
Have a White Elephant Exchange — Complete With Fun Gift Wrap!
Have a Sketching Competition
Play a Game of "Guess That Social Media Moment"
FriendsgivingMust HaveEntertainingThanksgiving
