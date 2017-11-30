 Skip Nav
4 DIY Holiday Trees For Small Spaces

Fitting a towering Douglas fir tree into a tiny apartment isn't always an option when decorating for the holidays. When space is minimal, why not try a DIY tree that comes together in a snap and doesn't overtake a petite home? Whether you're a DIY beginner or an expert, take a peek at our video to discover four simple projects that will give your space a dose of holiday spirit this year. Will you be DIY-ing your Christmas tree this year? Share your photos on Instagram using #Pier1Love!

To shop the items shown in this video, click here or visit your local Pier 1 Imports store.

We've partnered with Pier 1 Imports to share four traditional tree alternatives for small spaces this holiday season.

Create a Tree With String Lights
DIY Level: Moderately easy

What you need:

  1. Pencil
  2. Pack of small, clear adhesive hooks
  3. Mittens 10' LED Glimmer Strings

Directions

1. Using a pencil, lightly mark points of the tree on the wall

2. Mount hooks to the wall in tree formation

3. Weave Mittens Glimmer strings in a zigzag pattern

4. Place presents at the base of the tree

5. Turn on the Glimmer Strings

Hanging Garland Tree
DIY Level: Advanced

What you need:

  1. 4-foot wooden dowel
  2. Twine
  3. 2 screw-in hooks
  4. Wire
  5. Faux Gilded Pine Garland
  6. 12 Days of Christmas Ornaments

Directions

1. Cut 2 pieces of twine, each 3-feet long

2. Tie a piece of twine to each end of the dowel

3. Screw hooks into the ceiling, placing them 2-feet apart

4. Tie the dowel's loose ends to the ceiling hooks, ensuring that each side is the same in length and that the dowel hangs parallel to the floor

5. Wrap garland around the dowel

6. Secure with wire

7. Use twine to hang ornaments from the garland
