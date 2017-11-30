4 DIY Holiday Trees For Small Spaces

Fitting a towering Douglas fir tree into a tiny apartment isn't always an option when decorating for the holidays. When space is minimal, why not try a DIY tree that comes together in a snap and doesn't overtake a petite home? Whether you're a DIY beginner or an expert, take a peek at our video to discover four simple projects that will give your space a dose of holiday spirit this year. Will you be DIY-ing your Christmas tree this year? Share your photos on Instagram using #Pier1Love!



To shop the items shown in this video, click here or visit your local Pier 1 Imports store.

We've partnered with Pier 1 Imports to share four traditional tree alternatives for small spaces this holiday season.

Decorate a Prelit Tree

DIY Level: Supereasy What you need: LED Prelit Snow-Dusted Entryway Artificial Tree Light Bulb LED 10' Glimmer Strings Pinecone Garland Directions 1. Set up your prelit tree 2. Wrap it with Glimmer Strings 3. Add Pinecone Garland 4. Turn on the lights and enjoy!

Create a Tree With String Lights

DIY Level: Moderately easy What you need: Pencil Pack of small, clear adhesive hooks Mittens 10' LED Glimmer Strings Directions 1. Using a pencil, lightly mark points of the tree on the wall 2. Mount hooks to the wall in tree formation 3. Weave Mittens Glimmer strings in a zigzag pattern 4. Place presents at the base of the tree 5. Turn on the Glimmer Strings

Wall-Mounted Garland Tree

DIY Level: Intermediate What you need: Pencil Pack of small, clear adhesive hooks Pine and Berry 9' Garland Golden Boxed Ornaments set of 9 or Spruced Up Mini Ornaments Boxed set of 20 Directions 1. Using a pencil, lightly mark points of the tree on the wall 2. Mount hooks to the wall in tree formation 3. Weave garland in a zigzag pattern 4. Add ornaments