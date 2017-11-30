4 DIY Holiday Trees For Small Spaces

Fitting a towering Douglas fir tree into a tiny apartment isn't always an option when decorating for the holidays. When space is minimal, why not try a DIY tree that comes together in a snap and doesn't overtake a petite home? Whether you're a DIY beginner or an expert, take a peek at our video to discover four simple projects that will give your space a dose of holiday spirit this year. Will you be DIY-ing your Christmas tree this year? Share your photos on Instagram using #Pier1Love!
To shop the items shown in this video, click here or visit your local Pier 1 Imports store.
We've partnered with Pier 1 Imports to share four traditional tree alternatives for small spaces this holiday season.
Decorate a Prelit Tree
DIY Level: Supereasy
What you need:
Directions
1. Set up your prelit tree
2. Wrap it with Glimmer Strings
3. Add Pinecone Garland
4. Turn on the lights and enjoy!
Create a Tree With String Lights
DIY Level: Moderately easy
What you need:
- Pencil
- Pack of small, clear adhesive hooks
- Mittens 10' LED Glimmer Strings
Directions
1. Using a pencil, lightly mark points of the tree on the wall
2. Mount hooks to the wall in tree formation
3. Weave Mittens Glimmer strings in a zigzag pattern
4. Place presents at the base of the tree
5. Turn on the Glimmer Strings
Wall-Mounted Garland Tree
DIY Level: Intermediate
What you need:
- Pencil
- Pack of small, clear adhesive hooks
- Pine and Berry 9' Garland
- Golden Boxed Ornaments set of 9 or Spruced Up Mini Ornaments Boxed set of 20
Directions
1. Using a pencil, lightly mark points of the tree on the wall
2. Mount hooks to the wall in tree formation
3. Weave garland in a zigzag pattern
4. Add ornaments
Hanging Garland Tree
DIY Level: Advanced
What you need:
- 4-foot wooden dowel
- Twine
- 2 screw-in hooks
- Wire
- Faux Gilded Pine Garland
- 12 Days of Christmas Ornaments
Directions
1. Cut 2 pieces of twine, each 3-feet long
2. Tie a piece of twine to each end of the dowel
3. Screw hooks into the ceiling, placing them 2-feet apart
4. Tie the dowel's loose ends to the ceiling hooks, ensuring that each side is the same in length and that the dowel hangs parallel to the floor
5. Wrap garland around the dowel
6. Secure with wire
7. Use twine to hang ornaments from the garland