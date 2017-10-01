 Skip Nav
Decor Inspiration
8 Fall Decorating Trends That Add a Wow Factor
Affordable Decor
12 Instagram-Worthy Home Items You Won't Believe Are From ModCloth
WD-40
13 Ingenious Ways to Use WD-40 Around the House
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
16 Clever Designer Solutions to the Most Common Small-Space Conundrums

An old home with a lack of square footage might feel limiting to some, but the 900-square-foot, 1900s-era Sunset Smart Cottage proves any space can be transformed with strategic decorating and innovative home gadgets. Even the interior design concept for the cottage involved an emerging tech trend: virtual interior design services. Sunset tapped designers Jessica McCarthy and Emily Gaydon from Decorist, a virtual decorating service that offers a fresh approach to the design and remodeling process. "Online services such as Decorist are often budget friendly and more accessible to the masses. We liked the idea that users can get matched up with designers based on their personal style and goals and can work through the process over email, FaceTime, and even texts," says Sunset home editor Chantal Lamers.

So what exactly was the design strategy behind this tiny tech oasis? POPSUGAR caught up with Decorist designer Jessica McCarthy to get her insights on the smartest solutions for living large in a small home. Read on to discover the optical illusions and space-planning secrets she used in every room!


A Bold First Impression
Layered Textures
A Discreet Media Station
Stylish Storage
A Mini Breakfast Nook
Open Shelves
Plug-In Sconces
A Calm Color Palette
Statement Art
Well-Utilized Corners
A Modern Murphy Bed
Customized Closets
Multitasking Work Space
Wall Storage
Minimal Accessories
Small-Scale Patio Furniture
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Small Space LivingDecorating Tips
Join The Conversation
Small Space Living
Clever Layout Tips That Make the Most of a Small Space
by Amanda Holstein
Personalized Decor Ideas
Small Space Living
Inexpensive Ways I Incorporated My Unique Passion Into My Home Decor
by Kathryn McLamb
ModCloth Home
Affordable Decor
12 Instagram-Worthy Home Items You Won't Believe Are From ModCloth
by Krista Jones
HGTV Property Brothers' Real Estate Tips
Tastemakers
What the Property Brothers Want You to Know Before Buying That Fixer-Upper
by Angela Elias
Anthropologie Home Sale Fall 2017
Affordable Decor
by Krista Jones
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds