Clever Layout Tips That Make the Most of a Small Space

If you live in a big city, you're probably no stranger to the the 500-square-foot (or less) apartment. You sacrifice space for location, and although it's usually worth it, finding efficient ways to organize your cozy abode can be a challenge. So after living in a few less-than-ideal apartments myself, I've discovered a few tricks along the way to help maximize just about any small space.

The Living Room
If you'd like to have a desk in your apartment but don't seem to have the space, let your TV console double as a little home office. Mount your TV on the wall and use the rest of the space for your laptop and desk decor. Just pull up a chair, and you're good to go!
Bookshelves are also a major space saver in any room, particularly the living room. They don't take up a lot of floor space, but they can hold a ton. And if you style them right, they can look sleek and polished. Adding a slim bookshelf to a small corner of your apartment is a great way to store your shoes as well!
The Bedroom
My trick for a makeshift bedside table? Try a console table at the foot of your bed. Chances are there's not much room to move around there anyway, so why not fill it with furniture to store your belongings instead.
Can't fit a dresser? Try putting it in the entryway, and let it double as an entry table. Maximizing your furniture's functions is a great way to save space in a small apartment.
The Kitchen
