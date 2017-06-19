 Skip Nav
#DinosaurGardens Might Be the Most Creative Backyard Trend We've Ever Seen
#DinosaurGardens Might Be the Most Creative Backyard Trend We've Ever Seen

This year we've seen mermaid gardens, dolphin succulents, and even crystal succulent planters – but the dinosaur garden trend is undoubtedly the most ferocious by far. Creative gardeners are placing the tiny figurines in action poses throughout their flower pots, planters, terrariums, and backyard gardens. And if you're looking to develop your child's green thumb early, this is the perfect way to get them excited about gardening. All you need to get the look is some dirt, greenery, plastic Triassic reptilians, and a playful imagination. Check out a few adorable examples ahead, then grab the kids and start planning your own prehistoric retreat.

