Diptyque's Latest Product Is a Shockingly Awesome Departure From Its Luxury Candles

Diptyque candles, the perennial favorite of fashionable ladies everywhere, are used to sitting on elegant nightstands and resting atop well-appointed coffee tables. But in September, the brand is entering into uncharted territory: cars. That's right, Diptyque is releasing Un Air De Diptyque, the first-ever luxury car diffuser. It affixes to a car's air vent and a cold diffusion system releases fragrance through perfume-concentrated beads. Stylish car owners can choose from six of Diptyque's signature scents: ambre, baies, figuier, roses, fleur, d'oranger, gingembre, and 34. Diffusers cost $60 and last three months after opening. They can be purchased at diptyqueparis.com starting next month.

Image Source: Diptyque
