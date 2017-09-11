 Skip Nav
Nothing Says Fall Like These Disney-Inspired Halloween Candles — You'll Want Them All!

Is it really even Fall until your home is full-on decked out with candles on every possible surface? The answer is a resounding no, even if your calendar begs to differ. If you haven't had a seasonal candle shopping spree yet, we have just the collection that'll make Disney-lovers everywhere squeal with delight. Walter & Rosie Candle Co. makes a variety of magical Disney-inspired candles and wax melts, and it just so happens to release a Fall-themed lineup each year. These candles go beyond those basic pumpkin aromas and truly capture the essence of the season with little nods to our favorite Disney movies. Ahead, we've gathered all 14 candles for your online-shopping convenience. These would make a lovely gift for the Disney fan in your life!

Halloween DecorFall DecorDisneyCandlesFallHalloween
