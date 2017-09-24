Disney Ornaments 2017
Swoon! Get These Adorable Disney Holiday Ornaments Before They Sell Out
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Swoon! Get These Adorable Disney Holiday Ornaments Before They Sell Out
The holidays might still be months away, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't plan your tree trimmings today. In fact, if you're an avid Disney fan, we suggest you stock up on its adorable ornaments ASAP. Disney's 2017 collection is here, and your heart will sing a chipper tune with each princess bauble and commemorative ornament you hang. Check out our favorites ahead.
Magic Kingdom 45th Anniversary Light-Up Ear Hat Ornament — Walt Disney WorldBuy Now
0previous images
-8more images