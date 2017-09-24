 Skip Nav
Swoon! Get These Adorable Disney Holiday Ornaments Before They Sell Out

The holidays might still be months away, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't plan your tree trimmings today. In fact, if you're an avid Disney fan, we suggest you stock up on its adorable ornaments ASAP. Disney's 2017 collection is here, and your heart will sing a chipper tune with each princess bauble and commemorative ornament you hang. Check out our favorites ahead.

Walt Disney World Ear Hat Ornament With Tinker Bell
$25
from shopdisney.com
Buy Now
Limited Edition Olaf's Frozen Adventure Sketchbook Ornament Set
$70
from shopdisney.com
Buy Now
Tinker Bell Glass Globe Sketchbook Ornament
$17
from shopdisney.com
Buy Now
Minnie and Mickey Mouse Wedding Ornament
$22
from shopdisney.com
Buy Now
Moana Singing Sketchbook Ornament
$17
from shopdisney.com
Buy Now
Limited Edition Star Wars 40th Anniversary Ornament Set
$60
from shopdisney.com
Buy Now
Lady Sketchbook Ornament
$17
from shopdisney.com
Buy Now
Mickey Mouse Icon Ornament Set
$30
from shopdisney.com
Buy Now
Robin Hood and Maid Marian Sketchbook Ornament
$17
from shopdisney.com
Buy Now
Jiminy Cricket Glass Globe Sketchbook Ornament
$17
from shopdisney.com
Buy Now
Magic Kingdom 45th Anniversary Light-Up Ear Hat Ornament — Walt Disney World
$25
from shopdisney.com
Buy Now
Ariel Singing Sketchbook Ornament
$17
from shopdisney.com
Buy Now
The Haunted Mansion Busts Ornament Set
$30
from shopdisney.com
Buy Now
Queen of Hearts Sketchbook Ornament
$17
from shopdisney.com
Buy Now
Dumbo Baby's First Christmas Ear Hat Ornament
$25
from shopdisney.com
Buy Now
Maleficent Sketchbook Ornament
$17
from shopdisney.com
Buy Now
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Ornament Set
$40
from shopdisney.com
Buy Now
Groot Sketchbook Ornament
$17
from shopdisney.com
Buy Now
Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Figural Ornament
$16
from shopdisney.com
Buy Now
Alice in Wonderland Sketchbook Mini Ornament Set
$20
from shopdisney.com
Buy Now
Woody and Buzz Lightyear Figural Ornament Set
$18
from shopdisney.com
Buy Now
Winnie the Pooh and Pals Sketchbook Ornament
$17
from shopdisney.com
Buy Now
Elsa Shoe Ornament
$19
from shopdisney.com
Buy Now
