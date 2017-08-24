 Skip Nav
You Can Rent Donald Trump's Childhood Home on Airbnb — Yes, Really

Today in unexpected news, Donald Trump's childhood home in Queens, NY, is now listed on Airbnb. Yes, you can actually sleep overnight in the very place where our president first laid his head after coming home from the hospital back in 1946 — if you're OK with being surrounded by Trump paraphernalia for the duration of your stay, that is.

Located in the Jamaica Estates neighborhood, the Tudor-style house was built by Fred Trump and features five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. According to the official Airbnb listing, "Not much has been changed since the Trumps lived here. The kitchen is original and the opulent furnishings represent the style and affluence in which the Trumps would have lived."

But it looks like the decor may have been slightly altered over the years, as the lodging is currently decked out in Trump-themed adornments, such as personal quotes, pictures, and magazine covers. Oh, and there's a cardboard cutout of him in the living room, too, in case you get lonely while watching TV.

Although the home's listing currently "has no relationship with the White House, the President, Donald Trump, or the Trump organization in any way," it is, in fact, officially verified as truly being his former place of residence. Guests who are willing to fork over $725 per night can sleep on one 17 beds that are available for short-term renters to snooze on. Catch a glimpse inside his childhood digs in the pictures ahead.

