8 Drought-Tolerant Plants a Pro Landscaper Swears By

There are endless reasons for choosing drought-tolerant plants for your outdoor space. Maybe you're trying to save money on water bills, you live in an area where rain is scarce, or maybe you just don't have the time to water your plants on a regular basis. But before you give up on your dreams of a gorgeous garden, Amber Freda has some ideas for plants that can offer you the ability to add color while cutting back on the amount of water you use.

Freda is a pro landscaper specializing in high-end, urban, mostly residential gardening in New York City. With 20 years of experience in the landscaping world and a background working in plant nurseries, she knows a thing or two about which plants do best with little water. From container gardening on a city terrace to really stretching your green thumb in a backyard in the suburbs, these are some of Freda's favorite picks for drought-tolerant plants.