 Skip Nav
Decor Inspiration
8 Fall Decorating Trends That Add a Wow Factor
Decor Inspiration
You'll Bend the Knee When You See These 15 Game of Thrones Decor Items
Decor Shopping
Even the Lord of Light Would Be Impressed With These 13 Game of Thrones Candles
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
8 Drought-Tolerant Plants a Pro Landscaper Swears By

There are endless reasons for choosing drought-tolerant plants for your outdoor space. Maybe you're trying to save money on water bills, you live in an area where rain is scarce, or maybe you just don't have the time to water your plants on a regular basis. But before you give up on your dreams of a gorgeous garden, Amber Freda has some ideas for plants that can offer you the ability to add color while cutting back on the amount of water you use.

Freda is a pro landscaper specializing in high-end, urban, mostly residential gardening in New York City. With 20 years of experience in the landscaping world and a background working in plant nurseries, she knows a thing or two about which plants do best with little water. From container gardening on a city terrace to really stretching your green thumb in a backyard in the suburbs, these are some of Freda's favorite picks for drought-tolerant plants.

Sedum
Ornamental Grasses
Daylilies
Pine Trees
Succulents
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
LandscapingGardeningPlants
Join The Conversation
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
Cell Phone Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
You're Going to Tear Your Hair Out Trying to Find a Cell Phone in This Optical Illusion
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Facebook
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Brick Wall Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds