Grey's Anatomy Star Ellen Pompeo's Modern Barn Summer House Is Cool AF

Designing a home is an arduous process even for big celebrities like Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo. When the actress embarked on a vacation home in Sag Harbor, however, she never expected that it would take many years, multiple people, and a completely revised plan. And Ellen is no fledgling home remodeler, mind you. She's worked on two Mediterranean homes, two modern homes, and a midcentury Malibu beach house. Creating beautiful interiors, "is my hobby and I absolutely love it," she told Architectural Digest in a recent feature.

Eight years and three children after Ellen purchased the property, her dream vacation home was much different, but no less wonderful, than she imagined. Initially, Ellen planned to update an original cabin on the property as a guest house and build a sprawling main house beside it. Before she could break ground, Ellen's attention was divided by the Malibu beach house, a passion project for her. Construction of the big vacation home was put on hold indefinitely, and (after a few design snags), the cabin was transformed into a charming modern barn decorated by Ellen, celebrity interior designer Estee Stanley, and Estee's business partner Brigette Romanek.

The three woman worked around size and configuration challenges to create a fresh, unfussy, and inviting space for Ellen and her family to spend the Summer. "I was looking to do something modern and hip and young, and I wanted to do something you don't see out there — I wanted to do something different," Ellen explained to Architectural Digest. We think she's succeeded. Judge for yourself in the images ahead, then head to ArchitecturalDigest.com for the full story.