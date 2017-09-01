Even Mary Poppins Couldn't Design a Home Nicer Than Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's Townhouse

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have proven themselves savvy real estate flippers time and time again, but their latest project takes them away from the sleek California properties they're used to — who could forget the sexy modern home they remodeled and sold to Kendall Jenner? — and into historic NYC territory. Last Fall, the duo purchased a spacious four-story 1909 townhouse in the hip Brooklyn neighborhood of Park Slope for $6 million. And just a year later, they've completed renovations and relisted the French Renaissance Revival-style property for a whopping $8 million.

So what did they do to justify the crazy price increase? For starters, it seems they've expanded the living space nearly 1,000 square feet to a palatial 5,200 square feet and added a couple of bedrooms. Beyond additions, they've modernized the home in the most luxurious way, updating primary living spaces like the kitchen, dining room, and family room with top-of-the-line appliances and bright and airy design touches. During the reno, they've clearly taken care to maintain the home's period charm, leaving original details such as stained glass windows, built-in leaded glass cabinets, artisan crown moldings, and more intact. "No expense was spared in this historical and pedigreed renovation," says the real estate listing, held by Corcoran agents Karen Talbott and Kyle Talbott. Take a look at all the stunning design details in the photos ahead.