0
How Cupcakes and Cashmere Blogger Emily Schuman Keeps Her Cool When Entertaining

When you're a top blogger known for your fabulous taste like Cupcakes and Cashmere's Emily Schuman, there are certain expectations when you throw a party, even a simple Summer get-together. A lesser woman might crumble under the pressure of having every detail perfect, but not Emily. She knows the secret to throwing a stylish backyard soiree is to keep it simple. We recently spoke with Emily, who spilled all her outdoor entertaining secrets to us. Check out exactly how she keeps her cool while keeping guests happy ahead.

Prep Ahead of Time
Be Comfortable
Have Pretty Libations at the Ready
Don't Try to Do It All Yourself
Make It Easy For Guests to Eat
Use DIY Serving Bars
Plan an Inclusive Activity
Have Fun
