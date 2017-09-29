 Skip Nav
18 Ikea Items That Will Make Your Home Cozy For Winter

Winter decor is all about turning your home into a cozy little hideout to spend the cooler months. Add some soft, bulky, or knitted fabrics to your space with cushions and throws. Create ambience with soft lighting and candles as the days get shorter. From curling up on the sofa with a good book and a cup of tea to hunkering down in a snug bed on those chillier nights, Ikea has all of the pieces you need to turn your home into a Winter sanctuary on a budget.

Ikea Stockholm Throw
$30
Buy Now
Ormhassel Throw
$18
Buy Now
Rens Sheepskin Rug
$30
Buy Now
Sanela Cushion Cover
$10
Buy Now
Byholma/Marieberg Chair
$115
Buy Now
Ursula Throw
$30
Buy Now
Ändlös Candlestick
$6
Buy Now
Strandmon Wing Chair
$279
Buy Now
Stabbig Decoration For Candle in Glass
$2
Buy Now
Badaren Bath Mat
$4
Buy Now
Byholma Chest
$60
Buy Now
Skold Cushion Cover
$30
Buy Now
Stenört Duvet Set
$50
Buy Now
Tusensköna Bedspread
$40
Buy Now
Rödtoppa Comforter
$90
Buy Now
Vardagen Teapot
$10
Buy Now
Torg Mug
$4
Buy Now
Böja Floor Lamp
$60
Buy Now
