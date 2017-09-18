 Skip Nav
7 Houseplants Even Trendier Than the Fiddle Leaf Fig

When it comes to trendy houseplants, the fiddle leaf fig tree has held a pretty strong monopoly for the last few years. You can't look at an interior designer's portfolio without seeing at least one fiddle leaf fig hanging out by a bright window. The problem is, we're kind of sick of them. They've become the superhero movie of the design world. In other words, we want something new. Plus, they're not the easiest plant to keep alive. Here are a few just-as-stylish alternatives to the fiddle leaf fig and how to care for them.

Split Leaf Philodendron
Ficus Tree
Rubber Tree
ZZ Plant
Money Tree
Indoor Yucca Elephantipes
Snake Plant
