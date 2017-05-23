 Skip Nav
This Sneak Peek of Fixer Upper's New Show Reveals 1 Behind-the-Scenes Secret
This Sneak Peek of Fixer Upper's New Show Reveals 1 Behind-the-Scenes Secret

If you'd give anything to host Joanna Gaines for dinner just to be able to pick her brain about a design decision or ask her an annoying amount of behind-the-scenes questions about Fixer Upper, you're in luck. No, she can't make dinner — sorry — but Chip and Joanna's new spinoff show, Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, is the next best thing. Each 30-minute episode will be like a mini interiors lesson from the styling pro herself and will answer your most burning questions, like do Fixer Upper homeowners get to keep the furniture? While the exact premiere date hasn't been announced, the trailer for their new show already unveils the mystery behind one big viewer question: what happens to the other rooms that aren't shown in the reveal? Find out the answer in addition to Joanna's tips for bookshelf styling in this trailer for the show!
