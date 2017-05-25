 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
ZOMG, There's Now A Pool Float Specifically For Your Rosé

Funboy Rose Pool Float

ZOMG, There's Now A Pool Float Specifically For Your Rosé

Ever since the inflatable swan first took over Instagram two years ago, trendy floats have become the It accessory of Summer. And now there's one that combines your two favorite seasonal activities: sunning in the pool and drinking rosé. Funboy has come out with a sleek and sexy daybed for two in the shape of a yacht ($128) — and not only are there dual drink holders in the back for easy access while lounging but there's also an ice bucket in front to hold your rosé! The double-reinforced front cooler can hold several bottles of wine along with the ice you need to keep it cold. How refreshing!

If you're more the type who likes to go for a dip, the brand also has an adorable rainbow cloud floating bar ($39) that you can swim right up to. The oversize three-foot-long float holds multiple bottles of wine and ice along with four cup holders. And if you're at a loss for what wine to grab, consider pairing your float with a bottle of Funboy's own line of rosé. They've partnered with Sonoma winery Del Dotto Vineyards to release a magnum bottle of wine priced at $75 that is said to have notes of strawberries, peaches, and flowers. Summer just so much better!

Image Source: FUNBOY
daybed for two in the shape of a yacht
$128
from funboy.com
Buy Now
rainbow cloud floating bar
$39
from funboy.com
Buy Now
Summer 2017Summer DecorPools
Shop Story
Read Story
daybed for two in the shape of a yacht
from funboy.com
$128
rainbow cloud floating bar
from funboy.com
$39
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds