ZOMG, There's Now A Pool Float Specifically For Your Rosé

Ever since the inflatable swan first took over Instagram two years ago, trendy floats have become the It accessory of Summer. And now there's one that combines your two favorite seasonal activities: sunning in the pool and drinking rosé. Funboy has come out with a sleek and sexy daybed for two in the shape of a yacht ($128) — and not only are there dual drink holders in the back for easy access while lounging but there's also an ice bucket in front to hold your rosé! The double-reinforced front cooler can hold several bottles of wine along with the ice you need to keep it cold. How refreshing!

If you're more the type who likes to go for a dip, the brand also has an adorable rainbow cloud floating bar ($39) that you can swim right up to. The oversize three-foot-long float holds multiple bottles of wine and ice along with four cup holders. And if you're at a loss for what wine to grab, consider pairing your float with a bottle of Funboy's own line of rosé. They've partnered with Sonoma winery Del Dotto Vineyards to release a magnum bottle of wine priced at $75 that is said to have notes of strawberries, peaches, and flowers. Summer just so much better!