9 Wise Homemaking Lessons I Learned From Grandma

My grandmother had many rules when it came to her home. When I was younger, I didn't always understand why things had to be just so. But now that I have my own apartment, I see the wisdom of her ways. Keeping a home in the era after World War II, my grandmother had a time-appropriate sense of taking good care of her possessions, not investing in junk, and buying only what she could afford.

There was so much wisdom in her approach. And now I know that the lessons I learned from her will stand the test of time.