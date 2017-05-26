The 1 Big Lighting Trend You Can Easily Replicate For Less

It used to be assumed that pendants, chandeliers, and the like would be mounted to preexisting electrical fixtures. But lighting has come untethered. Thanks to some creativity and an abundance of attractive cord bulb, overhead lighting is no longer restricted to a single predetermined location. We observed this stylish (and refreshingly affordable) look throughout the trendsetting SF Decorator Showcase House this year, so you know it's about to blow up. Check out three inspiring examples ahead.