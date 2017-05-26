 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The 1 Big Lighting Trend You Can Easily Replicate For Less
tarek el moussa
Hmm, Here's Why Tarek El Moussa's Recent IG Post Has Us Scratching Our Heads
HGTV
Chip Gaines Has Been Keeping a Secret That Will Make Fixer Upper Fans Shout "OMG!"
HGTV
This HGTV Star Tied the Knot in the Most Adorable Way
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 4  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The 1 Big Lighting Trend You Can Easily Replicate For Less

It used to be assumed that pendants, chandeliers, and the like would be mounted to preexisting electrical fixtures. But lighting has come untethered. Thanks to some creativity and an abundance of attractive cord bulb, overhead lighting is no longer restricted to a single predetermined location. We observed this stylish (and refreshingly affordable) look throughout the trendsetting SF Decorator Showcase House this year, so you know it's about to blow up. Check out three inspiring examples ahead.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Home TrendsDesign TrendsLighting
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Shopping Guide
12 Ways to Bring Hygge to Life in Your Living Room
by Brinton Parker
Painting the Front Door
Door Decor
You'll Never Guess the 1 Spot in the Home That's Replacing Accent Walls
by Kate Emswiler
Facebook Gives 20 Days of Bereavement Leave to Employees
Facebook
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
by Sarah Siegel
Donald Trump
Whoa: Companies Are Offering Time Off to Protest Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
7 Wall Colors to Update Your Outdated Wall Colors in 2017
Home Trends
7 Wall Colors to Update Your Outdated Wall Colors in 2017
by MyDomaine
Knot Pillows Trend
Decor Inspiration
Decor-Lovers, These Knot Pillows Are About to Take Over Your Pinterest Boards
by Perri Konecky
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Facebook
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
Sword Fighting Women
Sports
by Meredith Rutland Bauer
Design Trends You'll Want to Steal in 2017
Design Trends
Design Trends You'll Want to Steal in 2017
by MyDomaine
Mermaid Scale Tile
Design Trends
Mermaid Tiles Are the Next Big Decor Trend on Pinterest
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Pinterest Predicts Home Trends For 2017
Decor Inspiration
Pinterest Announces the Hottest Home Trends of 2017
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds